UNITAS 2023: Marine Forces Reserve Band performs with U.S. Fleet Forces Band

Marine Forces Reserve Band performs at Centro Comercial La Serrenzuela in Cartagena, Colombia, as part of a community relations concert with the Navy’s U.S. Fleet Forces Band during UNITAS LXIV July 14, 2023. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)

