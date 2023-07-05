Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational exercise Tradewinds 2023 begins in Guyana [Image 2 of 3]

    Multinational exercise Tradewinds 2023 begins in Guyana

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, speaks at the opening ceremony of Tradewinds 2023 (TW23) at Camp Ayanganna in Georgetown, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 18:30
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
