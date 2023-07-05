Guyana Defense Force Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Omar Khan, speaks at the Tradewinds 2023 opening ceremony at Camp Ayanganna in Georgetown, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 18:30 Photo ID: 7914411 VIRIN: 230715-A-JF826-1122 Resolution: 8183x5458 Size: 3.08 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational exercise Tradewinds 2023 begins in Guyana [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.