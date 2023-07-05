An Ecuadorian Marine fast ropes from a UH-1Y Venom during helicopter rope suspension tactics training during UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 13, 2023. During UNITAS, reconnaissance and special operation force Marines from 11 partnered and allied nations conducted multilateral special operations training consisting of HRST, room clearing, visit board search and seizure, jungle patrolling, low level static line jumping, and small arms tactics. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

