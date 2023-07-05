Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS: Recon & SOF HRST and VBSS [Image 1 of 19]

    UNITAS: Recon &amp; SOF HRST and VBSS

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    A Peruvian Marine fast ropes from a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom during helicopter rope suspension tactics training for UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 13, 2023. During UNITAS, reconnaissance and special operation force Marines from 11 partnered and allied nations conducted multilateral special operations training consisting of HRST, room clearing, visit board search and seizure, jungle patrolling, low level static line jumping, and small arms tactics. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    Enduring Promise
    Promessa Duradoura
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

