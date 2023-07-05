The 26th Cyberspace Operations Group welcomes new commander

The 26th Cyberspace Operations Group conducts change of command ceremony July 11, 2023 at the TSA Canine Training Center, San Antonio Texas. The outgoing commander, Col. Kevin Childs, passed the guidon to incoming commander Col. Randolph Witt. Col. Joshua Rockhill, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander presided over the ceremony. The 26th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, commands its Squadrons but also serves as the 688th Cyberspace Wing A5/8/9 director.

