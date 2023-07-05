Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 26th Cyberspace Operations Group welcomes new commander [Image 15 of 17]

    The 26th Cyberspace Operations Group welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    The 26th Cyberspace Operations Group conducts change of command ceremony July 11, 2023 at the TSA Canine Training Center, San Antonio Texas. The outgoing commander, Col. Kevin Childs, passed the guidon to incoming commander Col. Randolph Witt. Col. Joshua Rockhill, 688th Cyberspace Wing commander presided over the ceremony. The 26th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, commands its Squadrons but also serves as the 688th Cyberspace Wing A5/8/9 director.

