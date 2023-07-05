230714-N-YD864-1093 GULF OF OMAN (July 14, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Roy Benavidez and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Asahiah Grimes, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), simulate a medical emergency during a general quarters drill in the Gulf of Oman, July 14, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 07:51 Photo ID: 7913990 VIRIN: 230714-N-YD864-1093 Resolution: 5826x3884 Size: 1.52 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts a General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.