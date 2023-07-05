USS McFaul Conducts a General Quarters Drill

230714-N-YD864-1103 GULF OF OMAN (July 14, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Roy Benavidez, left, and Electrician’s Technician 3rd Class John Vesterland, both assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), treat an injured patient during a general quarters drill in the Gulf of Oman, July 14, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

