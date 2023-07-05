USS Howard (DDG 83) Freshwater Washdown

230619-N-NY362-1132 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Justin Schneider, from Palacios, Texas, rolls up a water hose during a freshwater washdown aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 19. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

