    USS Howard (DDG 83) Freshwater Washdown [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Freshwater Washdown

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230619-N-NY362-1061 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2023) Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Mark Josafat, from Carson, California, sweeps water on the weather deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a freshwater washdown in the Philippine Sea, June 19. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Freshwater Washdown [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

