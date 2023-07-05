Joint Base Charleston Airmen support Mobility Guardian 23

628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, mobilize as a team to participate in Mobility Guardian 23. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
