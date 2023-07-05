Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Airmen support Mobility Guardian 23

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, mobilize as a team to participate in Mobility Guardian 23. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

