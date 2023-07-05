Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSFNITN CINCNAV visit [Image 10 of 12]

    COMSFNITN CINCNAV visit

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, Commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, is escorted by Capt. Matthew Mulcahey, executive officer of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), on the flight deck after landing in an C-2A Greyhound attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, July 11, 2023. Ishee embarked on Gerald R. Ford to meet with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership and learn about the capabilities of Ford-class aircraft carriers. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 03:25
    Photo ID: 7913841
    VIRIN: 230711-N-SK336-1005
    Resolution: 4774x3183
    Size: 536.15 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSFNITN CINCNAV visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Neptune Strike

