COMSFNITN CINCNAV visit

Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, Commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, is escorted by Capt. Matthew Mulcahey, executive officer of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), on the flight deck after landing in an C-2A Greyhound attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, July 11, 2023. Ishee embarked on Gerald R. Ford to meet with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership and learn about the capabilities of Ford-class aircraft carriers. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

