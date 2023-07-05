COMSFNITN CINCNAV visit

Capt. Rick Burgess, right, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, speaks with Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, left, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet, and Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, center, Commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, in the CO's in-port cabin aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 11, 2023. Carolis and Ishee embarked on Gerald R. Ford to meet with Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) leadership and learn about the capabilities of Ford-class aircraft carriers. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

