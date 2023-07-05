Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Sun Kings" Hold Change of Command [Image 15 of 22]

    &quot;Sun Kings&quot; Hold Change of Command

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230714-N-AS200-6614 POINT MUGU, Calif. (July 14, 2023) – Cmdr. J Garrett Barry, commanding officer, Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the "Sun Kings" onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, July 14. VAW-116 operates tactically proficient aircrew and mission capable aircraft to manage any battle space, and to facilitate fused weapons on target. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7913661
    VIRIN: 230714-N-AS200-6614
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
