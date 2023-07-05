230714-N-AS200-6617 POINT MUGU, Calif. (July 14, 2023) – Capt. J. Michael Kinter, commander, Carrier Air Wing Seventeen, right, shakes hands with Cmdr. Randall L. Fields, commanding officer, Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, during a change of command ceremony for the "Sun Kings" onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, July 14. VAW-116 operates tactically proficient aircrew and mission capable aircraft to manage any battle space, and to facilitate fused weapons on target. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

