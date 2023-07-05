Adopt a Trail

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sabastian Ly, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with Plans, Policy and Operations South with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, picks up waste during a Single Marine Program volunteer event in First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 14, 2023. Marines volunteered during the Single-Marine Program to help reduce the amount of harmful waste and litter along the trails and beach at First Landing State Park. First Landing State Park preserved the unique natural environment of this historic site at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, while providing opportunities for low-impact outdoor recreation and strong programs of environmental education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

