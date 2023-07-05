Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adopt a Trail [Image 5 of 7]

    Adopt a Trail

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sabastian Ly, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with Plans, Policy and Operations South with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, picks up waste during a Single Marine Program volunteer event in First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 14, 2023. Marines volunteered during the Single-Marine Program to help reduce the amount of harmful waste and litter along the trails and beach at First Landing State Park. First Landing State Park preserved the unique natural environment of this historic site at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, while providing opportunities for low-impact outdoor recreation and strong programs of environmental education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7913098
    VIRIN: 230714-M-GL991-1035
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 271.2 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adopt a Trail [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    SMP
    MARFORCOM
    First Landing State Park
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

