4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony

Col. Todd Walker, 4th Mission Support Group commanders, awards Lt. Col. Robert Fekete with the meritorious service medal during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, July 14, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command of the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Fekete to Maj. Lovell C.K. Davis Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

