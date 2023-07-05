Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Todd Walker speaks to Airmen assigned to the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, July 14, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command of the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Robert Fekete to Maj. Lovell C.K. Davis Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 7912795
    VIRIN: 230714-F-AF202-1020
    Resolution: 4713x3136
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    SJAFB
    4th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT