    Charlie Company Crucible [Image 13 of 15]

    Charlie Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice body sparring during their Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 14, 2023. Body sparring is an exercise that exemplifies the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts and forces recruits to overcome physical exhaustion and mental fatigue. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

