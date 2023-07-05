Charlie Company Crucible

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice body sparring during their Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 14, 2023. Body sparring is an exercise that exemplifies the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts and forces recruits to overcome physical exhaustion and mental fatigue. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US