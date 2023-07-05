WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield

Col. Vance M. Brunner (right), the operations director for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, invited Dr. Dr. Phillip C. Bleek speak to Army leaders from the 20th CBRNE Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, July 13. Bleek previously served as a senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs where he helped to author the 2014 Strategy of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction and played a role in planning for the effort to eliminate the Syrian chemical weapons stockpile in 2014. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

Date Taken: 07.13.2023
Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US