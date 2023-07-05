Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield [Image 3 of 3]

    WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. Vance M. Brunner (right), the operations director for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, invited Dr. Dr. Phillip C. Bleek speak to Army leaders from the 20th CBRNE Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, July 13. Bleek previously served as a senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs where he helped to author the 2014 Strategy of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction and played a role in planning for the effort to eliminate the Syrian chemical weapons stockpile in 2014. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:09
    Photo ID: 7912342
    VIRIN: 230713-A-MS497-1007
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Hometown: KAILUA, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield
    WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield
    WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Chemical Biological Center
    Col. Vance M. Brunner
    Dr. Phillip C. Bleek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT