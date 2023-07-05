Dr. Phillip C. Bleek spoke to Army leaders from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, during an Operations Directorate Leader Professional Development session, July 13. Bleek is a professor at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California, in the Department of Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies (NPTS). U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:09 Photo ID: 7912340 VIRIN: 230713-A-MS497-1001 Resolution: 5808x3872 Size: 2.04 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WMD expert highlights threat posed by chemical weapons on modern battlefield [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.