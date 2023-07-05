GULF OF THAILAND (June 29, 2023) Cmdr. Charles Cooper, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) uses binoculars from the starboard bridge wing to view the Royal Thai Navy warship HTMS Rattanakosin (FSGM 441) during a transiting exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:39 Photo ID: 7912276 VIRIN: 230629-N-JO829-2003 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 840.27 KB Location: GULF OF THAILAND Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.