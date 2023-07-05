USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy

GULF OF THAILAND (June 29, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) man the rails to pay respect and render honors to the Royal Thai Navy warship HTMS Rattanakosin (FSGM 441) during a transiting exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
