Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy

    GULF OF THAILAND

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    GULF OF THAILAND (June 29, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) man the rails to pay respect and render honors to the Royal Thai Navy warship HTMS Rattanakosin (FSGM 441) during a transiting exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7912275
    VIRIN: 230629-N-JO829-2028
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 717.14 KB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a PASSEX with the Royal Thai Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PASSEX
    Thailand
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT