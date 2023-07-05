Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennessy Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennessy Award

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    John L. Hennessy award trophy sits displayed on a table after presentation at the Sultan's Inn Incirlik Air Base, July 6, 2023. This is the third time the Sultan's Inn has won the Hennessy award, in 2010 and again in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks )

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 02:54
    Photo ID: 7911556
    VIRIN: 230706-F-TO640-1043
    Resolution: 8045x5363
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennessy Award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennesy Award
    Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennessy Award
    Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennessy Award

    Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennessy Award

    Incirlik Air Base
    39 Air Base Wing
    John L. Hennessy Award
    Essence Myricks
    Türkiye

