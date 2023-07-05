Incirlik Air Base Dining Facility Receives Hennessy Award

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye – The Sultan's Inn dining facility at Incirlik Air Base was awarded the John L. Hennessy award on July 6, 2023, in honor of having the best food service programs in region one.



Over the years, the award program has shifted. Competitors were previously based on the size of the base, now direct competitors are based on geographical location, region one (east) and region two (west). Incirlik competed directly with Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.; Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Fla.; and Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. and pulled through for first place as the only overseas installation in Region one, to be selected as the winner.



“I am very honored to be here today to formally recognize you as one of the best DFACs, if not the best DFAC in the whole Air Force,” said Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander.



The John L. Hennessy award was established in 1957 and is named after the late John L. Hennessy, a hotel and restaurant executive known for streamlining the improvement of military food services. Hennessy inspired military services to join the food service competition to promote better management and a better product from installations worldwide.



The Incirlik DFAC also took home the Hennessy trophy back in 2010 and 2012 as well.



“The nomination process is rigorous and winning a Hennessy award is a daily grind, but we have the best leaders and team,” Capt. Whitney Longnecker, 39th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander.

