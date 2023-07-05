U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joe Pick, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat cameraman, watches from the ramp of a U.S. C-130J Super Hercules during a coalition air drop for exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023, over Rota Island. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7911517
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-JT564-1078
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Hometown:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition Airdrop [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. jessica brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT