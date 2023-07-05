Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Airdrop [Image 1 of 2]

    Coalition Airdrop

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Maj. jessica brown 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joe Pick, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat cameraman, watches from the ramp of a U.S. C-130J Super Hercules during a coalition air drop for exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023, over Rota Island. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 01:58
    Photo ID: 7911517
    VIRIN: 230712-F-JT564-1078
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Hometown: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Airdrop [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. jessica brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition Airdrop
    1CTCS
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

