    Coalition Airdrop [Image 2 of 2]

    Coalition Airdrop

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Shepherd-Helm, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, watches from the ramp of a U.S. C-130J Super Hercules during a coalition air drop for exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023, over Rota Island. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

