U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Shepherd-Helm, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, watches from the ramp of a U.S. C-130J Super Hercules during a coalition air drop for exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023, over Rota Island. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7911518
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-JT564-1308
|Resolution:
|5195x3457
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Hometown:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition Airdrop [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT