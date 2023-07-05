Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day

U.S. Marines with Camp Blaz, U.S. Sailors with the 30th Naval Construction Regiment, and employees with the Chamorro Village pose for a photo after repainting the village to prepare for Guam Liberation Day in Hagatna, Guam, July 14, 2023. Guam Liberation Day celebrates the day Guam was liberated from Japanese occupation during World War II, this year will be Guam’s 79th Liberation Celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

