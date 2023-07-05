Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dominic G. Servin, data systems administrator for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, assists in painting Chamorro Village during preparation for Guam Liberation Day in Hagatna, Guam, July 14, 2023. Guam Liberation Day celebrates the day Guam was liberated from Japanese occupation during World War II, this year will be Guam’s 79th Liberation Celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 01:19
    Photo ID: 7911482
    VIRIN: 230714-M-GG264-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: HAGATNA, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day
    Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day
    Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day
    Camp Blaz Marines Prepare Chamorro Village For Guam Liberation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    USMC
    Liberation
    Camp Blaz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT