III MEF Combined Arms Staff Trainer Brief

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force await a brief inside a Combined Arms Staff Trainer facility during exercise Resolute Dragon 23 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2023. Resolute Dragon 23 is an annual exercise III MEF participates in, designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance by demonstrating integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains, as part of the Stand-in-Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

