    III MEF Combined Arms Staff Trainer Brief [Image 2 of 3]

    III MEF Combined Arms Staff Trainer Brief

    JAPAN

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Trevor Hall, deputy commander of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, communicate inside a Combined Arms Staff Trainer facility during exercise Resolute Dragon 23 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2023. Resolute Dragon 23 is an annual exercise III MEF participates in, designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance by demonstrating integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains, as part of the Stand-in-Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 01:05
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Combined Arms Staff Trainer Brief [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

