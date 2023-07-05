Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J prepares to land as a U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground and Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 (MACS-4), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, radiates nearby during Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. 1st MAW utilized expeditionary advanced bases to expand kill chain functions across multinational and multi-domain operations during NE 23-2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 23:29
    Photo ID: 7911284
    VIRIN: 230713-M-WV648-1066
    Resolution: 4835x3223
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    USAF
    III MEF
    1 MAW
    NE23-2

