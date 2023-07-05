Northern Edge 23-2

U.S. Service Members conduct airborne operations jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J during Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. 1st MAW utilized expeditionary advanced bases to expand kill chain functions across multinational and multi-domain operations during NE 23-2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

