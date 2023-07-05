A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, departs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)
This work, Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force Mission in Indo-Pacific region [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
