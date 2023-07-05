Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Yaeshio (SS 598) Moors onboard Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3]

    JS Yaeshio (SS 598) Moors onboard Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230701-N-KE573-0004 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 1, 2023) - The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Oyashio-class submarine JS Yaeshio (SS 598) prepares to moor at U.S. Naval Base Guam, July 1. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

    This work, JS Yaeshio (SS 598) Moors onboard Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam
    submarine
    pacificsubs

