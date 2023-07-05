JS Yaeshio (SS 598) Moors onboard Naval Base Guam

230701-N-KE573-0001 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 1, 2023) - The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Oyashio-class submarine JS Yaeshio (SS 598) prepares to moor at U.S. Naval Base Guam, July 1. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

