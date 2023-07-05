Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Gift of Giving Blood [Image 3 of 3]

    The Gift of Giving Blood

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2023) – Liza Coloma, from Naval Medical Center San Diego, prepares to draw blood from Airman Dylan Hood, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, during a blood drive held in medical triage aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). The Boxer crew donated a total of 27,000 milliliters of blood supporting the Armed Services Blood Program. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 19:29
    Photo ID: 7910952
    VIRIN: 230712-N-VR594-1060
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Gift of Giving Blood [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Blood
    donate blood
    give blood
    hospital bed

