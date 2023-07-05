The Gift of Giving Blood

SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2023) – Liza Coloma, from Naval Medical Center San Diego, prepares to draw blood from Airman Dylan Hood, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, during a blood drive held in medical triage aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). The Boxer crew donated a total of 27,000 milliliters of blood supporting the Armed Services Blood Program. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

