The Gift of Giving Blood

SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2023) – Liza Coloma, from Naval Medical Center San Diego, checks the veins of Airman Dylan Hood, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, during a blood drive hosted by the USS Boxer (LHD 4) Medical Department and the Armed Services Blood Program. The Boxer crew donated a total of 27,000 milliliters of blood and also expanded the ship’s walking blood bank. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 19:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, SC, US
