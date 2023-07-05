Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM CSM speaks to JROTC/ROTC instructors, ‘What you are doing is impactful’ [Image 2 of 2]

    AMCOM CSM speaks to JROTC/ROTC instructors, ‘What you are doing is impactful’

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Aviation and Missile Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith speaks at a breakfast hosted by the Redstone-Huntsville Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army for ROTC and junior ROTC program instructors July 12, at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, Ala.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:34
    Photo ID: 7910569
    VIRIN: 230712-A-QV384-1738
    Resolution: 6119x4371
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM CSM speaks to JROTC/ROTC instructors, ‘What you are doing is impactful’ [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Redstone-Huntsville Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army

