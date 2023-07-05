Aviation and Missile Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith speaks with the JROTC instructor for Colombia High School, Command Sgt. Maj. Nathaniel Bartee Sr., at the Redstone-Huntsville chapter of AUSA breakfast held July 12, in Huntsville, Ala.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7910562
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-QV384-1742
|Resolution:
|6065x4332
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|PINE BLUFF, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM CSM speaks to JROTC/ROTC instructors, ‘What you are doing is impactful’ [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM CSM speaks to JROTC/ROTC instructors, ‘What you are doing is impactful’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT