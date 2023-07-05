Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic Change of Directorship

Col. James C. Maker, Fort Meade Medical Department Activity commander, hosts a change of directorship ceremony where Lt. Col. Maureen R. Giorio reliquished command of Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic to Lt. Col. Lauris R. Trimble, Aberdeen Proving Ground, July 13, 2023. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)
|07.13.2023
|07.13.2023 16:12
|7910526
|230713-D-CD688-1002
|1344x2016
|1.63 MB
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|1
|0
