    Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic Change of Directorship [Image 1 of 2]

    Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic Change of Directorship

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Col. James C. Maker, Fort Meade Medical Department Activity commander, hosts a change of directorship ceremony where Lt. Col. Maureen R. Giorio reliquished command of Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic to Lt. Col. Lauris R. Trimble, Aberdeen Proving Ground, July 13, 2023. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic Change of Directorship

    Military Health System
    East
    MRC
    DHA

