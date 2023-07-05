59th Dental Group changes command

Col. Kristen Nichols (right) assumes command of the 59th Dental Group during a change of command ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2023. During the ceremony, Nichols emphasized her experience in every squadron within the group and how she plans to use that first-hand knowledge to lead and empower innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

