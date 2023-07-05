Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Dental Group changes command [Image 5 of 5]

    59th Dental Group changes command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kristen Nichols (right) assumes command of the 59th Dental Group during a change of command ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2023. During the ceremony, Nichols emphasized her experience in every squadron within the group and how she plans to use that first-hand knowledge to lead and empower innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Dental Group changes command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

