Col. Brian Min, outgoing 59th Dental Group commander, delivers his final remarks during a change of command ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 13, 2023. Under Min’s command, the 59th DG was named the 2021 Air Force Medical Service Large Dental Clinic of the year and 2022 Air Education and Training Command Large Dental Clinic of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:18 Photo ID: 7910513 VIRIN: 230713-F-QW125-9211 Resolution: 7148x4765 Size: 3.88 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th Dental Group changes command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.