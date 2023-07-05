U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)

230709-N-PS818-1168 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, speaks with Operations Specialist 2nd Class Chase Trentham as he tours the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) July 9, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak) (photo edited for security purposes)

