230709-N-PS818-1065 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors salute Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, as he arrives aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) for a tour July 9, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2017 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 07:06 Photo ID: 7908855 VIRIN: 230709-N-PS818-1065 Resolution: 6478x4319 Size: 3.04 MB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.