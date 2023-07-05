Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    230709-N-PS818-1065 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors salute Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, as he arrives aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) for a tour July 9, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 07:06
    Photo ID: 7908855
    VIRIN: 230709-N-PS818-1065
    Resolution: 6478x4319
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)
    U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)
    U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Marc Miguez Visits USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USS Philippine Sea
    CG 58
    CSG 2
    IKECSG
    RADM Miguez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT