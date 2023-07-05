230620-N-IY870-1383 WAIALUA, HAWAII (June 19, 2023) Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Hood leads a music sectional for high school tuba students. Brass members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band visited Waialua High & Intermediate School to share music with high school students during the summer. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Sengthian Sisayaket)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 22:17
|Photo ID:
|7908288
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-IY870-4383
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Musicians teach at High School Band clinic [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sengthian Sisayaket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
