Musicians teach at High School Band clinic

230620-N-IY870-1383 WAIALUA, HAWAII (June 19, 2023) Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Hood leads a music sectional for high school tuba students. Brass members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band visited Waialua High & Intermediate School to share music with high school students during the summer. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Sengthian Sisayaket)

